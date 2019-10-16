Getting Started on Facebook
Facebook Pages vs. Personal Profile
For an author who is looking to build a fan base, it’s important to distinguish between a personal profile meant for family and friends and a Facebook Page meant for a wider audience. Facebook Pages are public, while personal profiles are private. You’ll notice that you’re able to “Like” a Facebook Page and “Friend” a personal profile.
An official page is what you want to set up for an author or brand. When you choose a designation for your Page, you may want to choose Author or Book; pick the one that fits for you. It’s possible to create multiple Facebook Pages, but you’ll need to allow extra time to manage each one, so consider concentrating your efforts on a single Page.
How to Create a Facebook Page
- To start the process, visit Facebook’s Create a Page page.
- Set a personalized URL on the Username page.
- Visit Facebook’s FAQ page if you have questions you have about personalized URLs for a Facebook Page.
- Fill in your basic profile info, including your profile photo, cover photo, and the “about” and “description” sections of the page.
Facebook Basics
The following are ways to interact with your fans or friends on Facebook. If you would like to interact as your Page (and not as yourself), click on the name of your Page in the left-hand column under the “Shortcuts” heading. You will continue to interact on Facebook in Business Manager as your public Page until you switch back to your personal profile.
Posts
Click on the “Write a post...” box and start typing! If you’d like to share a link or a media hit with your fans, you can paste the link in the status update box—preferably with some contextual preamble from you—and a preview box will appear. When you’ve finished writing your post, click “Share now,” and it will appear on your timeline and in the news feeds of people who follow you.
Note that not everyone who “likes” your page also follows you. There is no way to tell who exactly of your fans is also following your posts. To increase their advertising revenue, posts from Pages/brands often do not make it into all of their followers’ news feeds unless the post has been “boosted” in a Facebook ad campaign. Find out more about boosted posts in this article on Facebook.
To post a photo or a video, click on the “photo/video” link on the top of the “update” box. Facebook will walk you through the process of uploading a photo or video and adding a caption.
A post on your timeline from one of your fans will be visible to you on your timeline, and to any fan who visits your page, but it will not appear in the news feeds of people who follow you. If you do not want posts from other people to be visible to visitors to your page, you can turn that feature off using the Admin panel (instructions here).
If you are referencing a person, venue, or media outlet in your post, you can mention them by using the @ button and typing in their name. This is called “tagging” someone in your post. If you’re posting under your personal profile, you must be a friend of an individual in order to tag them. If you are posting as a Page, you can only tag other Pages—you cannot tag individuals.
A Facebook post can take many forms—text, photo, video, links, etc. Here are a few things to keep in mind while crafting your posts.
- Consider the Best Type of Post. What’s the best way to communicate your message? It might be more compelling to pair text with a relevant photo instead of posting just text. Or maybe a link with some context is better. Perhaps a video would do the job. Think about what would work well for each individual post.
- Consider Video Content. Videos can be shared in a post (pre-recorded) or using the Facebook Live Video feature. (Note: Facebook Live videos will live on your Page after you are done recording, and normally see more views post-recording.) Videos don’t have to be professional. Short, candid videos from your phone are very engaging for fans.
- Consider Varying Posts. Mix it up! Experiment with different types of posts. The same book could have some photo posts, some links, and maybe a short video. Variety keeps your page interesting.
- Pay Attention to Facebook’s Changing Priorities. Facebook is constantly adjusting their focus and the algorithm that determines what shows up in users’ news feeds. For example, right now video is Facebook’s preferred post type, and videos tend to perform best. Many blogs track Facebook’s priorities, but you’ll often find coverage in mainstream news outlets too.
- Schedule Posts in Advance. Queue up posts to fill the time when you’re not able to be logged in as your page, e.g. nights or weekends. Learn more about scheduling posts on Facebook.
- Respond to User Engagement on Your Page. Answer questions and reply to quality comments. Interact with your fans.
- Don’t Dilute Your Message. Be careful of creating posts where the content competes with your own links or distracts from where you want to direct traffic. Have a clear call to action when appropriate.
- Use Hashtags. Like Twitter, hashtags connect your post to other posts with that hashtag. Use hashtags to boost visibility and encourage other pages to promote your post. To use a hashtag, simply type the ‘#’ symbol followed by your keyword. Note that spaces or punctuation will end the hashtag, so if you have a phrase, remove the spaces. Read more about hashtag best practices.
- Pin Important Posts to the Top of Your Page. If there’s an important post you’d like people to see when they visit your page, pin it to the top. It won’t get pushed down the page by other posts. Learn more about pinning posts on Facebook
Events
If you’d like to create an invitation on Facebook to an event—such as an author appearance or book party—click on “Event” at the top of the status update box. If you are posting the event on a Facebook Page, the event will be public and will be displayed on your timeline and in the news feeds of people who follow that page. If you are posting the event on a personal profile, you can choose whether you want to make the event public, or if you’d like to select your guest invite list from your Facebook friends and make the event private. Fill out all the details and click “create.” You’ll be able to add an image—we recommend using your book jacket—to the event once it’s been created.
Pin a Post
If you are using Facebook as a Page, you can “pin” a post. Simply click the “...” symbol in the upper right-hand corner of the post after it is live and select “Pin to Top of Page” from the dropdown menu.
Sharing
If you see a status update, photo or any other post you’d like to share on your own page, click “share” at the bottom of the post. A box will pop up asking if you’d like to share it on your timeline. If you have multiple pages, you can select the page where you’d like it to appear. If you’d like, you can write some text explaining why you’re sharing the link. The shared post will appear on your timeline and in the news feeds of people who follow you.
Interacting
If you see a status update, photo, video, or event in your news feed, you can click “like” at the bottom of the post. You can also post a comment under that status update. Posts that you’ve liked or commented on may or may not show up in news feeds of those who follow you, depending on their settings.
Follow other influential pages in your topic area. Watch what they do and see how they interact with their audience. Paying attention to the tastemakers in your category can help you learn how to effectively attract and engage with a similar fan base on Facebook.
The ‘Pages to Watch’ feature in Facebook Insights is a useful tool for monitoring these key pages. Scroll to the bottom of the Overview section of Insights. Add pages you want to keep an eye on to your ‘Pages to Watch’ list. When you view your Insights, you’ll be able to track their activity and compare it to your efforts. It’s a concrete way to understand which kinds of posts work for those pages and see how your similar posts measure up.
Facebook Insights
See helpful analytics including Page performance by posts, comparisons with other pages, and info about your audience and its habits on Facebook. The post reach and engagement metrics reveal which kinds of posts were most successful on your page, and through “Pages to Watch” you’ll see what succeeds on similar Facebook Pages. Through Insights data you can learn what’s effective for your audience and adapt your strategy accordingly.
From your desktop: go to the Timeline of your Page and click “Insights” in the navigation bar. From mobile: download the Facebook Pages app then go to the Timeline of your Page. The Insights button can be found in the navigation bar at the bottom of the Page. It looks like a line graph.
Learn more about Facebook Insights on Facebook.
Facebook Best Practices
- Build a Robust Page. Make sure you have an eye-catching cover photo and a strong profile picture. Also, make sure you fill out the about section of your profile. Lead with who you are as an author. If you have your own website, include your URL on your main page.
- Keep Your Posts Interesting and Relevant. People choose to like your page because they like what you have to say as an author and want to know more about you. Keep status updates interesting and relevant. Use Facebook Insights to learn what your audience responds to and try to take those insights as a guide to your content planning.
- Encourage People to Like Your Page. Let people know that you have a Facebook Page and that it would mean a lot to you if they “liked” it. A simple email can go a long way. Include a link to your page wherever people find you online, such as your email signature, blog or website. We will also add links to your social profiles on your author page on hachettebookgroup.com.
- Ask Open-Ended Questions. Facebook is a great place to ask questions of your community and get a conversation going. It’s a great way to get to know your readers. If you ask interesting questions, people will be happy to give you their two-cents. It also makes them feel like they are a part of a group.
- Get Connected. Find pages with similar interests, or in the same industry, and “like’” them. Make their page a favorite on your page.
- Write Clean. Keep your posts brief but interesting and check for grammar and spelling errors. Also, remember to keep your status updates to a sentence or two. Nobody likes seeing a paragraph-long status in their feed. Consider that many users will access Facebook from a mobile phone and write/format your posts accordingly.
- Be Thankful & Responsive. Good manners go a long way on Facebook. If someone mentions your profile or brand, say thanks and be appreciative. If someone posts to your wall, acknowledge it in a timely manner. If they’re critical or ask a question, always respond. If needed, it’s ok to send the person a message asking for their email and take the conversation off of Facebook.
- Don’t Get Too Personal. It’s ok to talk openly and get opinionated on your own page, but when speaking as the voice of a brand, remember to watch your words. On this note, it’s important to always remember that everything you post can increase or decrease the value of your brand, and nothing posted on social media is private—choose your words wisely. Don’t engage with trolls or users who are trying to provoke a certain response.
- Don’t Be a Salesperson. Facebook is about engaging with people who like your books or brand. Don’t turn them off by constantly telling them to buy your book or by being overly promotional. This is the fastest way to lose fans. People want helpful, interesting and or entertaining content, not sales pitches.
- Get to Know Your Audience. Facebook Insights, which is accessible from your main page, offers useful demographic information (such as age, gender & location) about your fans and can also help you determine what other interests they have, and which of your posts most resonate with them. All of this information will help you better communicate with your audience.
- Utilize Your Cover Photo. Highlight your new release with a cover photo that displays at 820px x 312px on desktops and 640px x 360 px on mobile.
Authors to Follow on Facebook
Susan Mallery
Mia Sheridan
Carolyn Brown
Facebook Sample Content Ideas
- Post news/content about your book as they come in (e.g. excerpts, trade reviews, giveaways, etc.).
- Consider sharing posts from your publisher regarding your book
- Consider sharing news from other authors published by your publisher