Goodreads Guidelines & Recommendations
Goodreads is the largest social network built specifically around reading. A place for casual readers and bona fide bookworms alike, Goodreads members recommend books, compare what they are reading, keep track of what they've read and would like to read, form book clubs and much more. Readers can also purchase books directly from online retailers via the site as well as subscribe for newsletters and email updates about their favorite genres, books, and authors.
Most book recommendation websites list random people’s reviews, but Goodreads prioritizes your friends’ reviews. When a person adds a book to the site, all their friends can see what they thought of it. Members also create trivia about books, lists of the best books, post their own writing and form groups and book clubs.
Goodreads is a powerful sales tool because its users are there to look for new books. They are also effective at helping readers find books they haven’t heard of–not just helping promote major bestsellers.