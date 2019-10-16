Getting Started on Pinterest
Visit Pinterest.com to sign up for an account. Enter your full name and select a username. While your full name will appear on your pins and boards, your username becomes your profile URL at Pinterest. Pick a username that’s straightforward and easy to remember. Your Pinterest profile will be found at www.pinterest.com/yourusername.
You will want to install the ‘Pin It’ button (Pinterest Bookmarklet) on your browser so you’ll be able to pin images as you browse the web. For instructions on how to install the button, visit: Pinterest.com/About/Goodies. Consider downloading the Pinterest app for your phone and tablet so you can pin on the go.
If you have a website, you should consider adding a Pinterest Widget so your visitors can easily find your boards on Pinterest. For information about adding a follow button on your website, visit: Pinterest.com/About/Goodies.
Build Boards & Start Pinning
Pinterest is all about beautiful visuals and interesting images; many people come to Pinterest to get inspired. Users collect photos they find on the web and on other Pinterest accounts or they upload original images to Pinterest. The images, called pins, are organized in themed boards— collections of related images. Each new pin is built around an image. When pinning an image, you’ll have the option to write a short comment and select the board where that pin belongs.
Most Pinterest users have at least a few different boards, even if all of their content falls in the same general category. Popular categories include: food, drinks, fashion, home décor, DIY, crafts, events and holidays, but you could build a board around any topic.
Step-by-step instructions for creating boards and pinning—including using the Pinterest browser button—can be found on the All About Pinterest page.
Follow Other Boards & Re-Pin
Once your Pinterest account is set up, you should consider following influential publications, bloggers, and brands in your target market. By following these boards, you’ll see their new pins in your ‘home feed’ and some of them might follow you back. On Pinterest, you have the option to follow all of a user’s boards or just the boards that you find interesting.
When you see something you like, re-pin it on one of your boards. Re-pins are similar to re-tweets, and they’re a great way to engage on Pinterest and start building your boards.
Here are some ideas and best practices to get you pinning.
Best Practices and Ways to Use Pinterest to Market Yourself
- Connect your account with your Facebook and Twitter accounts. Not only will it help you gain followers, but making this connection adds social media icons under your profile picture that link to your Facebook and Twitter profiles.
- Your boards should support your “brand”. Pinterest users will pin and organize your content as they see fit, but you should use your boards to help define your brand and culture
- Create infographics. They get pinned—a lot.
- Participate in the conversation. Pin and comment on every appropriate photo from your website or blog. Read all comments on the photos and respond if there are questions.
- “Like” other people’s pins to give a thumbs-up when you want to recognize great content.
- Have a Pinterest content distribution strategy. Do you have a ton of great photos that you want to share on Pinterest? Awesome. Don’t post them all at once! Trickle a few out every day over time to help maintain users’ interest longer.
- Pinterest is not like a Facebook photo gallery. Photos on Pinterest are more aesthetic and evocative than other social networking sites. This is not the place to post your company’s party photos but a place for your brand to tell its story through imagery. In other words, keep your keg stand photos on Facebook. If you have any questions on what to post, take a look at Pinterest’s “Popular” section.
- Use Hashtags in your photos’ descriptions. Like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, Pinterest has enabled a search function to categorize relevant topics. For example, if you have a book about Star Wars, all your Pinterest images related to that book should include the #StarWars hashtag in the description. This will help other users easily find your content in their searches.
- Use keywords in descriptions of pins, so pinners can find your images and boards when they do their own searches.
- Come up with fun and interesting board names. They get shared whenever you pin something, so make them enticing. But be creative — you need to keep your board names short. There isn’t a lot of room for long descriptive titles.
- Pin from lots of different sources, instead of just from one or two sites. Variety is important on Pinterest. All your images shouldn’t come from you.
- Don’t over-promote. Pinterest etiquette isn’t that different from that of other social media sites. Don’t be the boorish one at the party who only talks about himself.
- Create seasonal or holiday boards that relate to your brand. Example: New Year’s Resolutions, Fourth of July ideas, etc. Users love these.
- Create moderated boards for your fans to express their support for you. They can add videos, blog posts and photos from your events.
Signs You're Pinning It Wrong
- Your pins aren’t visually interesting. Pinterest is a VISUAL platform. That means the things you pin should be VISUALLY interesting. If you don’t share interesting imagery that links to deeper content, you’re going to lose your audience.
- Your description is misleading. Another common mistake are descriptions that don’t accurately match the pinned image.
- Your pins don’t link to the correct URL. Users find it annoying when pins link to the homepage of a website, rather than the page that directly features the piece of content in the pin. Take due diligence to make sure you’re pinning the right link.