What are Subsidiary Rights?
Subsidiary Rights—or subrights, for short—are the additional formats in which an author’s work can be shared with readers or listeners. These rights include serial excerpts in magazines or other publications, licensed audio editions, translation, book club, large print, and others. These are some of the many ways a book’s impact and reach can be maximized both in the US market and around the world. Our in-house rights department identifies these opportunities, negotiates licenses, and Hachette shares the revenue with the author.
Each Hachette division has specific subrights teams, who attend international book fairs including the Frankfurt, London, and Bologna Book Fairs, and meet with domestic and foreign publishers on a regular basis. In some countries, the HBG subrights team works with “sub agents” with specialized knowledge of that country’s publishing industry to secure translation deals. The HBG subrights team is in close touch with the editor and author about subrights deals and is always happy to answer any questions, so authors should feel free to reach out. Your editor can provide you with contact details if needed.
What does “Rights Type” mean?
Rights Type is the particular kind of right being licensed—i.e. serial, audio, translation, book club, etc.
I know my book is being published in several languages, but I don’t see those deals listed here. Why?
The list of subrights deals shown here only includes those made by HBG’s subsidiary rights department for books where HBG’s underlying contract with the author included translation rights.
How do I see Subsidiary Rights revenue?
As income comes in from licensees, the revenue will appear as a separate line on your royalty statement. The author’s portion of the subrights income will first be counted against the advance, if applicable. Once your advance is fully earned-out, subrights income will be included in royalty checks. The author’s subsidiary rights revenue split is specified in the underlying author contract.
What deductions are made to subrights advances?
The rights department negotiates the largest possible gross advance from a licensee. From the gross amount, deductions are taken for the subagent fee, bank fees and wire transfer fees, and the subsidiary rights split found in the underlying author contract.
What is an Intercompany rights type?
For books in which HBG has acquired World or World English language rights, our contract permits us to publish the book in the UK via one of HBG’s partner companies within Hachette UK. Our subsidiary rights department will attempt to work with the publishing divisions of Hachette UK to find an appropriate publisher. When we succeed in doing so, the author receives full UK royalties on all UK sales of the book, without HBG retaining a share of those royalties. These royalties appear on the author royalty statement broken out as UK sales. The author’s Subrights team or the editor notifies the author once an Intercompany deal is in place, and the HBG and Hachette UK sister companies work together closely to coordinate English-language publications and benefit from each others’ approach and publishing materials. In the event that UK publishing rights are not exercised by a Hachette UK partner, HBG’s Subrights team will submit the book to other UK publishing companies. If the book is licensed by a non-Hachette company, HBG retains a portion of the royalties, as specified in the contract.
When a foreign language edition is licensed, when will it be published? Will I get copies?
It takes time for foreign language publishers to translate and produce a book and the process often doesn't start until the book is published in the US. Our translation rights deals typically allow a foreign publisher 18 months from our deal date to publish a book. We always require them to send the author copies upon publication. The Subrights team is always happy to answer any questions about foreign language licenses and publications. Your editor can provide a contact if needed.